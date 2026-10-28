LG Uplus, Ecolab Korea team up to set AI data center cooling standards

As artificial intelligence (AI) servers pack more computing power into less space, the heat they generate is becoming a critical challenge for data centers, prompting LG Uplus and Ecolab Korea to develop standards for liquid cooling systems.

The companies signed a memorandum of understanding Tuesday at LG Uplus’ headquarters in Seoul's Yongsan District, to improve cooling system operations and establish procedures for managing coolant quality.

The partnership combines LG Uplus’ expertise in building and operating AI data centers with Ecolab Korea’s water treatment and cooling fluid management technologies.

The growing use of high-performance graphics processing units (GPUs) has increased heat output in data centers, driving interest in liquid cooling, which can remove heat more efficiently than conventional air cooling.

But coolant that deteriorates or equipment that is poorly maintained can undermine cooling performance and lead to hardware failures, making consistent monitoring and operating standards essential.

LG Uplus will provide a large-scale liquid cooling test environment being built at its Pyeongchon 2 data center, where the companies will assess systems designed for next-generation GPU-based AI infrastructure.

Ecolab Korea will use its digital water quality monitoring technology to develop procedures for tracking coolant quality, while both companies analyze operating data to establish standards and detect potential equipment problems early.

The companies also plan to develop AI-based predictive maintenance systems to identify irregularities before they lead to failures.

“AI data centers are becoming increasingly dense and generating more heat, making liquid cooling capabilities a key factor in AI infrastructure competitiveness,” said Jeong Suk-kyung, LG Uplus’ executive director responsible for its AI data center business.

“Through this collaboration, we will establish liquid cooling operating standards and quality management systems and provide customers with a more stable and reliable AI data center operating environment,” Jeong said.

“For AI data centers to operate reliably, systematic management of coolant is essential, alongside cooling equipment,” Ecolab Korea CEO Ryu Yang-kwon said.

“Drawing on Ecolab Korea’s global expertise in data center water treatment and monitoring, we will work with LG Uplus to improve the reliability of liquid cooling operations and contribute to establishing operating standards,” Ryu added.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.