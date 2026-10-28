The privatization of Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) could gain momentum as the state-run Export-Import Bank of Korea (Eximbank) commissions a 1.8 billion won ($1.36 million) consulting project and the Fair Trade Commission (FTC) highlights the benefits of stronger competition among major defense companies.

Although Eximbank and KAI have expressed reservations about a change in ownership, KAI’s slower growth compared to its defense industry peers, despite a boom in arms exports, is fueling calls for privatization. Eximbank is KAI’s largest shareholder, with a 26.41 percent stake.

According to Rep. Ahn Sang-hoon of the main opposition People Power Party and other sources, Eximbank recently selected AT Kearney as the preferred bidder for the consulting project and is proceeding with the subsequent steps. The project will examine ways to strengthen Korea’s aerospace industry and foster global anchor companies.

Reports that the project was initiated at the government’s request have also sparked controversy.

On Oct. 20, KAI CEO Kim Jong-chool said the company’s ownership structure would not change without employees’ consent.

“There is no way to prevent Hanwha from buying shares, but given that it is a defense company, I believe government approval or oversight will come into play once its stake reaches a certain level,” Kim said during a National Assembly audit.

“Hanwha’s involvement in management would be difficult in practical terms.”

Kim’s remarks came as KAI union members stepped up their opposition to a potential ownership change, staging repeated protests in front of Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul that day.

During the same parliamentary audit, Eximbank Chairman Hwang Ki-yeon said the state-run lender had “no plans” to sell its KAI shares at present. However, he left open the possibility of future changes, saying it was difficult to make definitive statements about the future.

However, other government authorities have struck a different tone, raising questions about whether the government has a unified stance on Hanwha’s efforts to expand its stake in KAI.

In August, Hanwha increased its stake in KAI to 15.89 percent, after the FTC approved the acquisition. Under Korea’s Fair Trade Act, companies must file a business combination report when acquiring 15 percent or more of the shares issued by a listed company.

Asked about the approval of Hanwha’s additional share acquisition, FTC Chairman Ju Biung-ghi offered a favorable assessment of the move.

“It is beneficial to the national economy for multiple major defense companies to build global competitiveness and compete on an equal footing with foreign companies,” Ju told reporters during a press conference last month.

While Ju did not explicitly endorse a takeover, his remarks suggested a more favorable view of Hanwha’s expanding presence in KAI than those expressed by the heads of Eximbank and the aerospace company.

Hanwha’s potential acquisition of KAI has drawn opposition from stakeholders concerned that combining the two companies could create an unprecedented defense industry giant in Korea.

However, the prospect of building a larger defense contractor capable of competing with global industry leaders is also seen as a major potential benefit of the deal.

Moon Keun-sik, a professor at Hanyang University’s Graduate School of Public Policy and a former submarine captain, said market forces should ultimately determine Hanwha’s potential acquisition of KAI.

He argued that Korea needs to foster globally competitive defense companies capable of standing alongside major international players such as Lockheed Martin.

“Hanwha’s purchase of KAI shares is simply a matter of market logic,” Moon said. “Ultimately, I believe the government may also support Hanwha’s acquisition of a larger stake in KAI for the long-term growth of Korea’s defense industry in global markets.”

Moon said the absence of an explicit government endorsement should not necessarily be interpreted as opposition to the deal. Labor-related concerns, including resistance from KAI’s union, could make it difficult for company management or relevant authorities to publicly signal support for a change in ownership, he added.

The debate centers on whether consolidating Korea’s defense and aerospace capabilities under a larger corporate group would strengthen the country’s global competitiveness or undermine competition by concentrating too much market power in a single player.

“It is time for Korea to build a major defense company capable of competing globally. Blocking share acquisitions and other market-driven transactions runs counter to the direction of the times,” Moon said.