Samsung Electronics chief to visit robotics R&D center on 4th anniversary of inauguration

Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong is set to visit the company's robotics business hub Tuesday, industry sources said, as the tech giant steps up efforts to develop robotics as a key growth engine for the future.

Lee is scheduled to visit the company's research and development (R&D) center in central Seoul, in a move seen as underscoring his commitment to new businesses through on-site management, they said.

Tuesday marks the fourth anniversary of Lee's inauguration as chairman in 2022.

His visit to a key robotics facility, a business he has identified as a major future growth driver for Samsung, is seen as signaling the company's commitment to expand into new sectors.

Lee is expected to review preparations for robotics technologies to be unveiled at CES 2027, the world's largest consumer electronics and IT trade show, in Las Vegas in January.

Samsung previously outlined a strategy to gradually expand its robotics business, starting with industrial robots for manufacturing facilities, and later extending into household and service robots.