Mercedes-Benz Korea marks 20 years of technician training

Mercedes-Benz Korea is marking the 20th anniversary of its automotive technician training program by strengthening a talent development pipeline that connects early career exploration with specialized training and employment, the carmaker said Tuesday.

The automaker has built a series of education programs through the Mercedes-Benz Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee, starting with the Mobile Academy industry-academia partnership program and extending to the Automotive Electric Traineeship (AET) and subsequent technical training for technicians working in its authorized service network.

Launched in 2014, Mobile Academy helps high school and university students explore career opportunities in the automotive industry through lectures, technical education and mentoring from industry professionals.

Its university program also introduces students to job openings at authorized dealerships, giving them opportunities to understand workplace requirements and explore potential career paths.

The next step for students seeking specialized technical careers is AET, which Mercedes-Benz Korea introduced in 2006 under the name Automotive Mechatronic Traineeship. The program was revamped to AET in 2022 to strengthen training for electric vehicle (EV) maintenance as automotive technology shifted toward electrification.

As of October last year, about 50 percent of Mobile Academy graduates had found jobs in automotive-related fields, with more than half of those employed starting their careers within the Mercedes-Benz network.

Mobile Academy alumni also accounted for an average of 47.37 percent of AET admissions per cohort over the past decade, highlighting the connection between early industry exposure and specialized technician training.

The latest initiatives have expanded beyond classroom instruction.

At this year's 19th Mobile Academy career workshop, experts and human resources representatives from authorized partners introduced students to a range of roles, including vehicle maintenance, service advising, bodywork and painting, parts management, technical training and technical support. Recruitment consultations and mentoring helped participants explore career options after graduation.

Selected Mobile Academy graduates also visited Germany this year, touring Mercedes-Benz's global headquarters and its smart production line, Factory 56, its global training center and a Mercedes-AMG production facility.

The visit offered firsthand exposure to advanced manufacturing, global training standards and programs covering new vehicles and electrification technologies.

AET combines classroom instruction with practical training for automotive-related university graduates and prospective graduates. Its curriculum covers EV safety, drive systems, high-voltage batteries, cooling systems and charging equipment, alongside maintenance of internal combustion engine vehicles.

Training continues after employment. Mercedes-Benz Korea provides further technical education to help technicians in its authorized service network develop their expertise through workplace experience and successive training programs.

“Mercedes-Benz Korea will keep adapting its education initiatives to changes in automotive technology, maintaining a development pathway that extends from students’ initial career exploration to employment and advanced technical skills,” an official from the carmaker said.