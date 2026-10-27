LG CNS wins global certification for compliance management system

LG CNS has secured international certification for its compliance management system, strengthening its efforts to meet growing regulatory demands across artificial intelligence, cloud computing and data center operations.

The Korean IT services company said Tuesday it had received ISO 37301 certification, an international standard established by the International Organization for Standardization to help organizations manage obligations involving laws, regulations, internal policies and ethical requirements.

LRQA, an international assurance and certification provider formerly known as Lloyd’s Register Quality Assurance, conducted the assessment, examining compliance practices across LG CNS’ major business areas, including AI, cloud services, data centers and software development and maintenance.

The review included examinations of systems and documentation, interviews with executives and employees responsible for compliance and checks of actual business records.

The certification comes as the adoption of AI broadens corporate compliance responsibilities, particularly in areas involving emerging regulations, data governance and personal information protection.

LG CNS operates a companywide compliance committee overseeing regular assessments of legal and regulatory risks, employee training, monitoring, internal audits and management reviews, according to the company.

The assessment also recognized the company’s compliance practices across overseas subsidiaries and its use of an internal portal to encourage employees to identify and assess potential compliance risks independently.

The system is intended to help LG CNS anticipate changes in domestic and international regulations while maintaining consistent standards across its business operations.

“Through this certification, we have been recognized for establishing and operating a compliance management system aligned with international standards across our major business areas,” CEO Hyun Shin-gyoon said.

He said the company would continue improving its compliance framework at business sites in Korea and abroad to strengthen trust among customers and business partners.

ISO 37301 provides a framework for organizations to establish, implement, evaluate and continually improve compliance management systems, helping them address regulatory obligations and organizational risks.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.