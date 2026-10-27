Kolmar Group Vice Chairman Yoon Sang-hyun expressed confidence in K-beauty’s continued growth at Amazon Beauty in Seoul 2026 on Tuesday.

Yoon delivered a presentation on the sustainability of K-beauty, highlighting the industry's growth potential, driven by the emergence of new brands and an ecosystem connecting product developers with global consumers.

Kolmar Korea has served as the event’s exclusive manufacturing sponsor for three consecutive years since its launch in 2024. Amazon Beauty in Seoul is an annual conference and networking event that helps Korean beauty brands expand into overseas markets through Amazon’s global e-commerce platform.

“The driving force behind K-beauty’s growth is the constant emergence of new brands,” Yoon said.

“With a good idea, ODM (original development manufacturing) companies like Kolmar Korea can develop products, while global platforms like Amazon connect them with consumers around the world, creating an ecosystem that makes this possible.”

He added that K-beauty’s strength lies in an ecosystem that allows new brands to continuously emerge and grow.

“Kolmar and Amazon will continue working together to support K-beauty’s sustainable growth,” Yoon said.

Kolmar Korea showcased skin care, makeup, personal care and sun care products and technologies reflecting the latest global trends at its exhibition booth, while offering tailored consultations to clients.

Together with its cosmetics packaging subsidiary Yonwoo, the company also operated an information desk where clients could receive consultations on both product formulations and packaging in one place.

The company also set up dedicated consultation areas where brand owners and aspiring entrepreneurs could discuss regional market entry and global expansion opportunities with Amazon representatives.

A Kolmar Korea official said the event showed that K-beauty was evolving beyond a passing trend into a sustainable industry.

“Through our partnership with Amazon, we will continue to support the launch of new K-beauty brands and their expansion into global markets,” the official said.