JYP shares surge on Japanese investment group's proposed stake purchase

JYP Entertainment shares jumped Tuesday after two little-known investors announced a potential tender offer for up to half of the K-pop company, prompting questions about their identities and ability to finance the purchase.

NEXROC Group, which describes itself as a Japanese investment group, and SVCV said the previous day that they were considering buying between 25 and 50 percent of JYP’s outstanding shares.

The K-pop agency behind major global acts such as Stray Kids and TWICE said it had not received any acquisition proposal from them.

JYP shares opened 6.53 percent higher on the Kosdaq market and rose more than 10 percent during the session. They later gave up some of those gains to close 6.81 percent higher.

The stock had already climbed in Monday’s after-hours trading on Nextrade following news of the proposed offer, finishing 14.38 percent above its regular-session close.

In a Korean-language press release, NEXROC and SVCV said they were considering offering about 30 percent above a reference share price and aiming to launch the tender offer on Nov. 20.

The companies cautioned, however, that the price and timetable were not definitive terms or a commitment to proceed. They added that their announcement did not indicate any approval or support from JYP or its board.

JYP said, “We have not received any proposal from the companies concerning an acquisition of a stake in JYP.”

Neither firm is widely known among Korean retail investors. NEXROC describes itself on its website as an investment and holding company, while SVCV says it invests in fashion, media and entertainment.

NEXROC identifies February 2026 as the group’s founding date. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission records show that an entity associated with SVCV was established in New York in 2024.

Industry observers have questioned why the companies disclosed a proposed timetable and premium before making an offer. An early announcement can drive up the target’s share price and make an acquisition more expensive, as the rise in JYP shares has shown.

“It seems unusual to announce the timing of a tender offer and the size of the premium a month in advance,” a financial investment industry official said.

The companies’ capacity to fund a deal is also under scrutiny.

Based on JYP’s market capitalization, a 50 percent stake is worth about 750 billion won ($566 million). Yet publicly available information does not clearly establish where the companies would obtain the funds, which entity would purchase the shares or what experience they have in mergers and acquisitions.

NEXROC has announced acquisition plans involving at least five companies in Korea, the United States, Japan and Australia over the past three weeks, including publicly listed life insurers in the United States and Australia.

An Australian insurance industry publication also described NEXROC as largely unknown in the country’s insurance sector and noted that it had disclosed neither the target’s identity nor a detailed financing plan.

A tender offer announcement can move a target company’s stock, making the prospective buyer’s financial resources and ability to complete a deal key considerations.

NEXROC has said it aims to begin the acquisition process for the U.S. and Australian insurers by Nov. 10, ahead of its Nov. 20 target for the JYP offer.



