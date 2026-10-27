IVE teams up with Krafton for PUBG: Battlegrounds collaboration

K-pop girl group IVE will appear in Krafton’s hit battle royale game PUBG: Battlegrounds next month, the Korean game company said Tuesday.

The collaboration centers on “Love Dive,” one of IVE’s signature songs, and will include video content and in-game items.

Battle royale is a genre of online shooting games in which a large number of players compete until only one player or team survives.

Krafton first hinted at the partnership with a teaser image last week. The company released the collaboration’s key art Tuesday and planned to unveil a teaser trailer at 6 p.m. the same day, showing a themed area on Rondo, one of the game’s maps, and some of the new items.

A main trailer starring the IVE members will follow on Nov. 1. In it, the members recreate the concept and outfits from their “Love Dive” promotions. The video will also debut a new arrangement that blends the original song with music from the game.

The themed area, inspired by the song’s music video, will recreate key scenes and the video’s mood to fit the game environment.

Krafton will also release character skins modeled on the faces of the six IVE members, along with outfits, accessories and other related items. Emotes, or animated gestures that players’ characters can perform, set to IVE’s popular songs and the group’s new song released this month will be added as well.

The collaboration content will be available on PC from Nov. 4 and on consoles from Nov. 12.

Developed by Krafton’s subsidiary PUBG Studios and released in 2017, PUBG: Battlegrounds is listed in seven categories of Guinness World Records, including the fastest early access game on the PC gaming platform Steam to reach $100 million in revenue.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.