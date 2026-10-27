Hyundai Motor's slide accelerates in Europe, China

Hyundai Motor Group is losing ground in key overseas markets amid declining sales in Europe and a renewed slump in China, raising concerns about its global strategy beyond the United States.

Hyundai Motor and Kia sold around 770,000 vehicles in Europe from January to September, down 3.4 percent from a year earlier, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association.

The decline contrasted with a 6.3 percent rise in the overall European market, dragging the group’s combined market share down 0.7 percentage point to 7.3 percent during the same period.

The weakness largely stemmed from Hyundai Motor, which saw European sales fell 13.2 percent to around 349,000 vehicles. Kia’s sales rose 6.6 percent to around 421,900, allowing the affiliate to overtake Hyundai as the group’s bigger seller in the region.

The latest data indicates growing pressure on Hyundai Motor Group, as established European brands and Chinese manufacturers compete more aggressively on electric vehicles (EVs), pricing and model selection.

The group’s position in Europe’s EV market has also weakened. Hyundai Motor and Kia fell out of the region’s Top 5 EV sellers by market share in the second quarter, according to Counterpoint Research. Tesla entered the Top 5 with an 8.56 percent share, displacing the Korean auto group, which had ranked fifth a year earlier with 7.03 percent.

Chinese automakers are also gaining ground. BYD, Chery Automobile and SAIC Motor together sold around 817,000 vehicles in Europe during the first nine months, surpassing Hyundai and Kia’s combined sales figure. Their growing presence is intensifying competition in one of the world’s most strategic EV markets.

The challenge extends to China, the world’s largest auto market, where Hyundai and Kia have struggled to regain traction despite introducing vehicles tailored to local consumers. This year, Hyundai Motor unveiled its IONIQ V all-electric sedan designed only for China, in a move to revive its EV sales in the rapidly growing eco-friendly vehicle market.

Hyundai Motor and Kia’s combined sales in China fell 39 percent to about 9,000 vehicles in September, according to a report by Hana Securities based on data from the China Passenger Car Association. Hyundai’s sales plunged 47 percent to around 4,000, while Kia’s dropped 31 percent to about 5,000.

“With tariff pressure mounting in the U.S., its largest export market, Hyundai Motor Group is also struggling in Europe as increasingly competitive, low-cost Chinese automakers gain ground globally,” an industry official said.

Hyundai Motor is scheduled to announce its third-quarter earnings, Thursday, but its profitability is widely forecast to have dropped during the period on falling global sales.

According to data from NH Investment & Securities, the carmaker is projected to report 2.4 trillion won ($1.8 billion) in operating profit between July and September, down 5.3 percent from a year earlier.



