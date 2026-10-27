Hanwha Ocean steps up push into global warship market

Hanwha Ocean is bolstering its push for its warship business overseas, targeting strategic markets across Europe, Southeast Asia and Latin America as it moves to strengthen its position in the global naval defense industry.

The shipbuilder is leveraging its submarine design and construction expertise, surface warship experience and large-scale production capacity to pursue new export opportunities.

Hanwha Ocean is the only Korean company to have participated in all three Korean Destroyer eXperimental (KDX) programs and all multi-phase Jangbogo submarine development projects. The KDX program is an initiative by the Republic of Korea Navy to modernize its destroyer fleet.

The company's overseas naval business builds on its previous export record and a growing pipeline of potential contracts.

Under its former name, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, Hanwha Ocean accumulated overseas submarine project experience through programs in Indonesia. It has also delivered frigates to Bangladesh and Thailand, as well as naval support vessels to Britain and Norway.

More recently, the company was selected as the preferred bidder for the Thai navy's next-generation frigate project. It is also exploring submarine and frigate export opportunities in Greece and Chile.

Submarines remain a core competitive advantage for Hanwha Ocean, which has built 17 of Korea's 24 submarines, including nine Jangbogo-I-class vessels, three Jangbogo-II-class submarines and five 3,000-ton-class Jangbogo-III vessels.

Through the Jangbogo-III program, the company developed independent design and construction capabilities for 3,000-ton-class submarines, providing a foundation for next-generation technologies and export-oriented designs.

The Jangbogo-III Batch-II submarine combines an air-independent propulsion system developed by Hanwha Ocean with lithium-ion batteries supplied by Hanwha Aerospace, extending underwater endurance. It also features more vertical launch tubes for submarine-launched ballistic missiles than the first batch of Dosan Ahn Changho-class submarines.

In 2017, Hanwha Ocean exported Nagapasa-class submarines to Indonesia, helping Korea become the world's fifth submarine-exporting country, following Britain, France, Russia and Germany.

In May this year, the company received approval in principle from Lloyd's Register for the design of a 2,000-ton-class export submarine. The preliminary certification provides a basis for further design development and adaptation to overseas customers' operational requirements.

Hanwha Ocean is also preparing for Korea's planned nuclear-powered submarine program.

“We will continue working with the government and the Navy in line with future policy guidance, while developing key technologies and capabilities needed to participate in more future projects,” an official from the company said.