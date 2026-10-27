Dongwon F&B enters frozen chicken market with Kebasak

Dongwon F&B has entered the frozen chicken market with two products under its new Kebasak brand, using specialized batter technology and a double-frying process to deliver a crispy texture.

The products are designed to let consumers enjoy restaurant-quality chicken at home without delivery fees or waiting times.

The lineup includes Kebasak Fried Chicken, seasoned with spicy Cajun spices, and Kebasak Chili Mayo Chicken, which combines a pungent chili flavor with savory mayonnaise.

Dongwon F&B uses its proprietary Air-Crisp technology, which creates tiny air bubbles in the batter to enhance crispiness and distribute fat evenly. The company said the technique helps maintain consistent quality and prevents the coating from becoming soggy quickly.

The chicken is prepared through a double-frying process, with chicken thigh meat coated in batter made from an optimized ratio of flour and water before being fried at low and high temperatures. The method produces a crispy exterior and moist interior.

Both products use 100 percent chicken thigh meat to deliver a tender texture and juicy flavor. High-oleic sunflower oil is used to create a clean, nutty taste. The chicken can be prepared in an air fryer in about 10 minutes or cooked in an oven.

The products are manufactured at Dongwon F&B's recently completed second plant in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province. The facility features advanced production equipment and quality control systems, including continuous monitoring of frying oil and controls to minimize temperature variations.

The frying process is fully automated. After being fried twice, the chicken moves along a conveyor belt to a rapid-freezing system, where it is frozen for about 40 minutes to preserve its crispiness and juiciness.

Dongwon F&B said Kebasak sold more than 300,000 bags in its first month on the market.

“We developed these new products so consumers can enjoy the crispiness of freshly fried chicken served at restaurants at home,” a company official said.

“Our goal is to establish frozen chicken as an independent option rather than merely a substitute for delivery chicken and set a new standard for the market.”







