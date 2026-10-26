Who is Tami Overby?

Tami Overby is a veteran U.S. business executive and trade advocate who played a key role in strengthening economic ties between Korea and the United States, including efforts to advance the Korea-U.S. Free Trade Agreement (KORUS FTA) and expand travel access for Korean citizens.

During her tenure as president and CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (AMCHAM) from 1995 to 2009, Overby was directly involved in bilateral trade discussions and advocated policies aimed at improving market access and business conditions for U.S. companies operating in Korea.

In 2009, former President Lee Myung-bak personally presented Overby with the Silver Tower Order of Industrial Service Merit in recognition of her contributions to attracting foreign investment to Korea over more than two decades and advancing the bilateral trade pact.

The honor reflected her longstanding efforts to promote Korea as an investment destination for American businesses and deepen commercial ties between the two countries.

She also contributed to efforts that led to Korea's inclusion in the U.S. visa waiver program, which took effect in November 2008 and allowed eligible Korean travelers to visit the U.S. for tourism and business without a visa for stays of up to 90 days.

Overby's work has spanned trade policy, investment promotion and business diplomacy, positioning her as a longtime participant in efforts to strengthen the commercial relationship between Seoul and Washington.