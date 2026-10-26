Nongshim gives Shin Ramyun fine-dining twist with top LA chef

Nongshim is taking Shin Ramyun beyond the instant noodle bowl, teaming up with a celebrated Los Angeles chef to give its signature spicy noodles a fine-dining makeover as the brand marks its 40th anniversary.

The Korean food company said it was the only Korean food company participating in the Los Angeles Times’ “101 Best Restaurants in L.A.” event, held from Friday through Saturday at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The company operated a promotional booth featuring a Korean-inspired tasting lounge, an oversized Shin Ramyun package and anniversary-themed installations designed for photographs.

The centerpiece was a pair of dishes developed with Jihee Kim, owner-chef of Perilla LA, a Korean restaurant selected for the Los Angeles Times’ list of the city’s 101 best restaurants for four consecutive years, from 2023 through 2026.

One dish, “Shin Ramyun Original with Octopus & Slow-Roasted Tomato,” combines the noodles with octopus, roasted tomatoes and perilla leaves to deepen their savory flavor.

The second, “Shin Ramyun Rosé with Burrata & Gim,” pairs the creamy noodle dish with burrata cheese and roasted seaweed, offering a milder counterpoint to the brand’s signature heat.

Kim said she was pleased to reinterpret Shin Ramyun, a personal comfort food, through Perilla LA’s culinary approach, combining familiar flavors with unexpected ingredients.

Nongshim said the collaboration was intended to introduce the noodles’ versatility to American chefs, food professionals and consumers, positioning the product as more than a convenient meal.

A company official said Nongshim would continue exploring ways to bring Shin Ramyun together with food cultures around the world.

The annual “101 Best Restaurants in L.A.” event brings together prominent local chefs, restaurant professionals and food media, providing Nongshim with a platform to showcase its anniversary campaign to the city’s culinary community.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.















