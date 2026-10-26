Korea to allow 5-year pet ownership ban for serious animal abusers

Korea will allow courts to ban people convicted of serious animal abuse from keeping pets for up to five years under an amended Animal Protection Act, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said Monday. The amendment will take effect in October next year.

Animals whose owners are indicted for abuse may remain in protective custody until a final judgment is issued. Offenders will also face restrictions on adopting animals from local governments.

Owners who violate basic animal care requirements could face fines of up to 1 million won ($760), including for keeping pets on leashes shorter than two meters or failing to provide shelter from extreme temperatures.

Failing to retrieve animals from boarding facilities or veterinary clinics will constitute abandonment. Local governments may also take protective custody of animals left unattended following disasters or the death or disappearance of their owners.

Pet breeders must renew their licenses every five years, subject to inspections of their facilities and staffing. Pet businesses posing as rescue shelters will face restrictions on using names or advertising that suggest they are animal shelters, a measure aimed at curbing the growing problem of “fake pet shops.”

Older or sick dangerous dogs may be exempted from neutering or temperament assessments, but will face restrictions on breeding and leaving designated premises. Violations could result in fines of up to 5 million won.

Local governments may record dog bite incidents in animal registration records.

“These amendments, including the ban on keeping animals, reflect longstanding requests from animal protection groups and those working in the field,” said Lee Yong-jik, director general of the ministry’s Animal Welfare Policy Bureau.

“Consultations with experts and relevant ministries helped us complete the legislation earlier than originally planned. We will prepare subordinate legislation and implementation measures so that the system works effectively in practice.”