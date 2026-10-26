Johnnie Walker, the scotch whisky brand owned by British drinks giant Diageo, has named Rosé of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK as its new brand partner, the company said Monday.

The brand will run campaigns celebrating the Grammy-nominated singer’s creativity in Korea, Britain, Indonesia, China and other markets.

The partnership kicks off Monday with a brand event at Bar 81 in Signiel Seoul, a luxury hotel in Lotte World Tower, Korea’s tallest building. At the event, Rosé will present her signature cocktail, the “Twist of Something Highball,” made with Johnnie Walker Black Label.

The cocktail will later be served at other bars in Seoul, including venues on the Asia’s 50 Best Bars list and bars run by champions of World Class Korea, a Diageo-sponsored bartending competition.

Through the partnership, Rosé will add her own style to collaborations exploring new expressions of the brand in culture, design and creativity, the company said.

“I’m happy to expand my creative boundaries and try something new that connects different worlds through this collaboration with Johnnie Walker,” Rosé said. “It is especially meaningful and an honor to add my own color to the heritage of a brand that has been loved across generations.”

Neil Shah, Johnnie Walker’s global brand director, said Rosé represents a new generation of artists who express their creativity fearlessly. “Her ambition and self-expression are deeply connected to Johnnie Walker’s ‘Keep Walking’ values,” he said.

The deal follows the brand’s multiyear partnership with American pop star Sabrina Carpenter, announced last year, which produced a signature cocktail and limited-edition products.

Rosé, who holds both Korean and New Zealand citizenship, is known for her work with BLACKPINK and her solo career. Her first solo album, “rosie,” includes the global hit “APT.”

Johnnie Walker is the world’s best-selling scotch whisky brand, with annual sales of more than 22 million cases.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.