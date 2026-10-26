Hyundai Glovis teams up with Shopee to take K-beauty overseas

Hyundai Glovis is joining forces with Shopee to help Korean beauty brands navigate the logistical hurdles of overseas expansion, betting that smoother shipping and customs procedures can turn global demand for K-beauty into a larger business opportunity.

The logistics company said Monday it began operating under an end-to-end logistics partnership with Shopee Korea this month, covering the full supply chain for Korean cosmetics brands seeking to sell through the e-commerce platform.

Shopee, which has about 700 million users, is a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan and has a significant presence in Brazil, according to Hyundai Glovis.

The partnership will provide sellers with a single point of contact for domestic cargo pickup, air and sea freight, import and export customs clearance, local regulatory approvals and fulfillment services.

Hyundai Glovis said the integrated system is intended to shorten delivery times and reduce the burden on cosmetics companies that have traditionally relied on separate providers for different stages of shipping, often creating bottlenecks.

The service will also help brands navigate country-specific approval requirements and local logistics procedures, which can pose significant barriers for companies entering foreign markets.

Korean beauty products have gained popularity among international consumers, with demand growing for products perceived as premium offerings, making Shopee an important channel for brands seeking customers across Southeast Asia.

The companies plan to expand the service beyond Southeast Asia into Latin America and other global markets, according to Hyundai Glovis.

The partnership also supports Hyundai Glovis' broader strategy to increase revenue from non-affiliated businesses, with the company aiming to raise their share of total revenue to 40 percent by 2030.

A Hyundai Glovis official said the combination of Shopee's platform reach and the logistics company's international network could help Korean brands compete abroad.

The official said the company wanted logistics to become a competitive advantage for Korean brands rather than simply an operating expense.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.