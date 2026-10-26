Galaxy Corp. opens robot performance arena in Dubai

Korean entertainment technology startup Galaxy Corp. said Monday it has opened a robot performance arena in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), its second such venue after the one set up in Korea.

Galaxy Corp. partnered with Dubai-based Emaar Entertainment and Reel Cinemas to open Galaxy Robot Arena at Dubai Mall, the world's largest shopping mall by total area.

At the launch event on Friday (local time), humanoid robots performed synchronized dances to K-pop and Middle Eastern music. Robots dressed as astronauts bearing the flags of Korea and the UAE also appeared, symbolizing bilateral cooperation, according to the company.

Galaxy Corp. opened its first robot-themed park in Seoul in August and launched a promotional campaign in New York's Times Square last month.

The company plans to bring its robot arenas to Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore as part of its strategy to expand its global presence in physical artificial intelligence (AI) entertainment.