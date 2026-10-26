Alibaba platforms generate estimated $10.4 bil. in domestic output

Alibaba Group’s e-commerce platforms generated an estimated 14.17 trillion won ($10.4 billion) in production across Korea’s economy last year through sales of Korean-registered brands to Chinese consumers, according to research released Monday.

The study by Choi Seong-jin, a professor at Hanyang University, examined how the Chinese marketplaces Taobao and Tmall, along with other Alibaba platforms, help Korean companies reach overseas customers and expand domestic business opportunities.

Transactions involving Korean-registered brands on Taobao and Tmall totaled about 7.1 trillion won in 2025, while sales attributed to Korea after adjustments for overseas distribution and service margins amounted to about 5.43 trillion won, the research found.

The estimated domestic value-added effect was 5.06 trillion won, while related employment was estimated at 42,300 jobs.

“Overseas sales of Korean brands through global online platforms can expand export opportunities while creating new demand for domestic industries, including raw-material suppliers, packaging manufacturers and logistics service providers,” Choi said.

The report also highlighted businesses using Alibaba’s platforms to find buyers, sell products and build overseas distribution channels.

Samyang Foods, which entered Tmall Global in August 2023 through its Chinese subsidiary, recorded average annual growth of about 50 percent on the channel through 2025, according to the company.

On Alibaba.com, Korean businesses have used the business-to-business platform to connect with international buyers, including MVPick International, a seller of K-pop albums and official merchandise that generated about 25 percent of its 1.3 billion won in total revenue in 2025 through the platform.

Within Korea, AliExpress’ K-Venue marketplace has also helped domestic sellers expand online sales, while Southeast Asian platform Lazada has provided another route for Korean brands to reach regional consumers.

Alibaba’s travel platform Fliggy, meanwhile, recorded a roughly 20 percent year-over-year increase in users booking Korean travel products in 2025, underscoring the group’s growing connections with Korean commerce and tourism.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.















