Lotte Group stepped up efforts to recruit local talent in Vietnam with a three-day campus recruitment event in Hanoi that drew more than 3,000 job seekers, the retailer said Sunday.

The group held its 2026 Lotte Global Campus Recruiting in Vietnam for three days starting Wednesday at five universities in the Vietnamese capital, including Vietnam National University and Hanoi University of Science and Technology.

Six Lotte affiliates operating in Vietnam — Lotte Department Store, Lotte Hotel, Lotte World, Lotte Innovate, Lotte Property & Development and Daehong Communications — took part in the event, offering recruitment briefings, career consultations and one-on-one mock interviews.

Recruiters and current employees introduced their companies and job openings. They also shared practical advice on the application process and their work experiences. The universities were selected based on each affiliate’s hiring needs and the academic disciplines offered by the institutions.

Lotte currently employs more than 10,000 local workers in Vietnam and plans to hire around 500 additional employees this year, up 20 percent from 2025, according to the group.

The recruitment drive is part of Lotte’s effort to strengthen its employer brand in overseas markets. Since last year, the group has organized diverse global job fairs and campus recruiting programs to connect with local candidates, as its international businesses grow.

Lotte plans to hold a similar recruitment event in Indonesia, another key overseas market, following the Vietnam program.

“Lotte is considered one of the Korean companies that Vietnamese job seekers want to work for,” said Nguyen Thi Linh, a student at Vietnam National University who attended the event for the second consecutive year. She said she had been interested in the group and wanted to learn more about its career opportunities.

A Lotte official said attracting global workers requires communicating the group’s business strengths and career development opportunities to candidates overseas.

“We will continue to expand our engagement with local talent and strengthen our recruitment brand to become an employer of choice for global candidates,” the official said.