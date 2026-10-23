Nongshim is bringing the flavors of Korea’s instant noodles to Japan’s fashion-conscious young consumers, joining forces with fashion platform Musinsa for a 17-day pop-up event in Osaka that pairs Korean food with fashion and beauty.

The Korean food company is operating a Shin Ramyun brand booth at Musinsa Osaka Pop-up Store 2026 at VS in Umeda through Nov. 8.

The collaboration aims to introduce Japanese shoppers drawn to Korean fashion to Korean food culture through hands-on experiences, with Umeda serving as a busy commercial district frequented by young consumers and international tourists.

At the booth, visitors can sample freshly prepared Shin Ramyun Tomba, using an instant noodle cooker modeled on machines popular along Korea’s Han River, where people cook noodles on-site.

Visitors who follow Nongshim Japan’s official Instagram account can try the dish, while those who complete a survey after tasting it can receive Shin Ramyun Rose, with additional branded merchandise available through a prize draw.

Shin Ramyun Tomba combines spicy seasoning with a creamy flavor and has gained traction among Japanese consumers since its launch in Japan in April 2025, Nongshim said.

The product was included in Nikkei Trendy’s list of the 30 biggest hit products of 2025, becoming the first Korean instant noodle product to make the ranking, according to the company.

Cumulative sales of Shin Ramyun Tomba in Japan have reached about 20 million units, Nongshim said.

“This collaboration gives Japanese consumers interested in Korean culture an opportunity to experience the country’s flavors and food culture firsthand through Shin Ramyun,” a Nongshim representative said.

The company plans to expand brand experiences tailored to local consumer interests and lifestyles through products including Shin Ramyun Tomba and Shin Ramyun Rose, the representative said.

The Musinsa event features 71 fashion and beauty brands and about 3,400 products, the largest product lineup in the platform’s Japanese pop-up history, according to the company.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.