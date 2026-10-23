Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) has won the UNLEASH Learning and Development Award for the second consecutive year, becoming the first Korean company to achieve the feat and reaffirming its global competitiveness in human resource development (HRD), the state-run utility said Friday.

The award was presented at UNLEASH World 2026, a major human resources development conference, in Paris on Thursday (local time), according to KEPCO.

Established in 2016 by the European Association for People Management and U.K.-based HR technology group UNLEASH, the award recognizes excellence in HRD, based on its strategic impact, organizational role and contribution to business performance.

The recognition follows KEPCO's consecutive wins at the ATD Awards, organized by the U.S.-based Association for Talent Development, over the past two years, further demonstrating the company's expertise in employee training and talent management.

KEPCO said evaluators recognized its alignment of HRD with business strategy, data-driven personalized training and integration of HRD with human resource management (HRM).

The company has developed an HRD master plan through 2030, aligned with its long-term management strategy through 2035. The plan focuses on artificial intelligence (AI) transformation (AX) and new growth engines, positioning employee training as a driver of business performance.

As part of the effort, KEPCO established the KEPCO AX Academy in collaboration with Seoul National University, which it described as the first AI-focused training program launched by a Korean public institution. It also offers an AI Leader course to promote AI adoption and an AI Agent initiative to apply the technology in practice.

To personalize learning, KEPCO uses employees’ training records and job-specific learning pathways to recommend courses tailored to individual needs. It also awards digital badges to certify expertise based on completed training, academic degrees and professional qualifications.

KEPCO has linked these measures to personnel decisions, incorporating its revised talent profile and job-specific competency framework into performance reviews and department chief promotion assessments. Digital badges are also considered when employees apply for positions through internal job postings.

KEPCO President Kim Dong-cheol said the award further reaffirmed the company's globally leading capabilities in talent development, following its consecutive wins at the ATD Awards.

“We will contribute to the development of Korea’s HRD industry by sharing our achievements and providing consulting to outside organizations based on our accumulated expertise and knowhow,” Kim said.

KEPCO said linking training, competency assessments and staffing decisions creates a cycle in which employee development reinforces HRM.