Beauty of Joseon, Korean beauty brand known for its traditional ingredients and modern skin care, has expanded to 1,263 Boots stores across Britain, marking one of the largest retail footprints for a Korean beauty brand in Europe.

The brand, owned by Goodai Global, entered Boots in June 2024 and has since expanded rapidly across the British health and beauty retailer’s network, according to a company announcement Friday.

Beauty of Joseon also operates dedicated brand displays in 100 Boots stores, the largest such presence among Korean beauty brands at the retailer.

The expansion comes as the brand continues to rank among Boots’ top-selling Korean beauty brands, reflecting growing demand for K-beauty products in physical retail stores beyond online channels.

In April, Beauty of Joseon held the first solo pop-up by a Korean beauty brand at Boots, at the retailer’s store in Westfield Stratford in London.

During the pop-up month, Beauty of Joseon ranked fifth among about 200 skin care brands sold at Boots and first among roughly 20 Korean beauty brands, according to company data.

It also ranked second in Boots’ Everyday Skin category, which focuses on daily skin care, outperforming established international brands in the retailer’s sales rankings.

The company attributed its momentum in part to changing British skin care habits, including growing acceptance of sunscreen as an everyday product rather than something reserved for summer.

Its Relief Sun: Rice sunscreen has benefited from demand for products that offer sun protection while remaining comfortable to wear under makeup, the company said.

“Expanding to nearly 1,300 stores and increasing dedicated displays means Beauty of Joseon has become part of European consumers’ everyday lives,” a company representative said.

The brand plans to use its British retail performance as a springboard to expand its physical distribution network across Europe and broaden the international reach of K-beauty, the representative said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.