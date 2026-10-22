Samsung SDI said Thursday that it has signed an agreement with the Korea Foundation for the Advancement of Science and Creativity (KOFAC) and the Korean Chemical Society (KCS) to sponsor Korea’s team for the International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO).

The signing ceremony was held at the Korea Science and Technology Center in Seoul and attended by Samsung SDI Vice President and Head of the People Team Kim Hun-kyu, KOFAC President Chung Woo-sung and KCS President Keum Kyo-chang.

Beginning in January, Samsung SDI will support the selection and training of Korea’s IChO team, organized by the KCS, as well as the team’s participation in the international competition. The company will also provide scholarships to students who win medals.

The sponsorship reflects Samsung SDI’s commitment to nurturing young talent in basic sciences and helping students compete on the global stage, while contributing to Korea’s scientific and technological competitiveness.

The IChO is an annual competition in which high school students from around the world test their chemistry knowledge and skills. Korea has participated every year since making its debut at the 24th IChO, held in Pennsylvania in 1992, and has consistently achieved strong results.

The 59th IChO is scheduled to take place in Taipei, Taiwan, from July 19-28 next year, with pre-registration set to begin in March.

“Samsung SDI has continued to nurture science and engineering talent through various initiatives, including research support and educational sponsorship programs,” a Samsung SDI official said. “We will continue to foster the next generation of science and technology talent.”

Samsung Electronics sponsors Korea’s teams for the International Mathematical Olympiad and the International Physics Olympiad, while Samsung Biologics and Samsung Bioepis jointly sponsor the country’s team for the International Biology Olympiad.