Samsung chairman visits UAE, encourages employees

Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong visited the Al Dhafra gas-fired power plant construction site in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Wednesday (local time) to inspect construction progress and encourage employees working in the Middle East.

Lee toured key facilities, checking construction schedules and safety measures, before meeting with executives from Samsung C&T and Samsung E&A to discuss regional market trends, growth strategies and new business opportunities.

The Al Dhafra power plant is being built by Samsung C&T in a consortium with local construction firm Trojan General Contracting. It is designed to meet rising electricity demand amid the UAE's industrial growth and is expected to support energy-intensive industries, including artificial intelligence (AI) data centers.

Samsung C&T previously demonstrated its construction capabilities through the Barakah nuclear power plant project in the UAE, while Samsung E&A uses the country as a key hub for its Middle East and Africa operations, undertaking projects in refining, gas and petrochemicals.

Korea and the UAE maintain a special strategic partnership, cooperating in nuclear power, energy and infrastructure. Samsung aims to expand its existing nuclear and gas-fired power businesses while exploring opportunities in AI data centers and energy infrastructure.

After touring the site, Lee had lunch with employees at the facility's cafeteria, listening to their concerns about local living and working conditions. He thanked them for working in extreme heat and heard their suggestions.

Lee also met with employees from Samsung C&T and Samsung E&A to discuss challenges in overseas operations and local business issues.

Ahead of his UAE visit, Lee sent gifts and letters of appreciation on Oct. 16 to 730 employees stationed in nine Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia, Iran and the UAE, and their families in Korea and abroad.

Employees stationed overseas received gift certificates worth 3 million won to 5 million won ($2,200 to $3,700), while their family members in Korea received Onnuri gift certificates worth 2 million won to 3 million won, redeemable at traditional markets and small local businesses.

In his letter, Lee thanked employees for their dedication despite difficult working conditions.

"I deeply appreciate the sense of responsibility and effort you demonstrate in your respective positions," he wrote. "The company always puts your safety and health first."

In March, Lee sent similar gifts and letters to about 500 employees stationed in the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, as well as their families.