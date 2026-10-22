Orion has expanded production lines for its flagship Custard cream cakes across Korea, Vietnam and India to keep pace with surging domestic and international demand, the company said Thursday.

Launched in Korea in 2004, Orion Custard is a soft, individually wrapped sponge cake with a custard cream filling. It has become the company’s second-biggest global pie brand after its flagship Choco Pie. Global sales rose 14 percent last year to 154 billion won ($116 million).

China, Vietnam and India accounted for 76 percent of that total, and sales kept growing at a double-digit pace through September this year.

The company added a production line in Korea in September and recently began running new lines in Vietnam and India. The expansion lifts Custard’s global production capacity to as much as 300 billion won a year, roughly double last year’s sales.

Orion’s global research center at its headquarters in Korea oversees product development for each market. In Vietnam, the company sells flavors including tiramisu, raspberry, egg lava, melon and a reduced-sugar version. There is also a flavor made with "com," young sticky rice prepared in a traditional Vietnamese way. The company said the cakes are popular there as a breakfast substitute for children before school.

In China, the fluffy cake and soft cream filling have won over local consumers, according to the company. In India, the brand is gaining recognition as an everyday premium dessert among young urban consumers who prefer upscale treats.

At home, Custard ranked first by market share among semi-moist cakes in the biscuit and cake category of food retail stores in 2025, according to NielsenIQ Korea’s retail index. Its packaging in Korea now carries a “Korea’s No. 1 Custard” label.

“Custard is growing into a global pie brand following Choco Pie,” an Orion official said. “As we have expanded production capacity in line with surging global demand, we will develop it into a world-class brand.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.