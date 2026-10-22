Merck opened a new production facility for key materials used in semiconductor deposition in Eumseong, North Chungcheong Province, Thursday, underscoring its commitment to expanding its presence in Korea's chip industry and strengthening a local-for-local supply chain.

According to the company, the new facility produces molybdenum precursor solutions used in semiconductor manufacturing. New Merck Electronics CEO Benjamin Hein, Head of Thin Films Business Bing Han and other company executives attended the opening ceremony, while North Chungcheong Province Gov. Shin Yong-han delivered a congratulatory video message. This marks Hein's first visit to Korea since his appointment as Merck's Electronics CEO in May.

During a press conference a day before the opening ceremony, Hein said customers increasingly want integrated solutions backed by local support, requiring closer cooperation between Merck's materials business and its delivery systems and services business.

"What customers expect is that you provide an integrated solution. They don't just want to buy the precursor. They don't just want to have the package. They don't just want to have the delivery system. They don't want to buy services from somebody else. They expect us to actually deliver one solution that's integrated," Hein said.

"Customers expect us to be here. We cannot support their needs from the U.S., from Japan, from elsewhere. You have to have local execution because you could drive within one hour to the fab. If there's an issue, you could easily solve it on the ground. … So that's a really good example of our local-for-local approach, where we bring two critical capabilities together, right where our customers need them.”

At the facility, Merck will produce a range of molybdenum precursors, including molybdenum dioxide dichloride, a specialty precursor used in chemical vapor deposition and atomic layer deposition processes. The precursors will be supplied to nearby chipmakers as part of an integrated solution combining the materials with Merck's CHEMKEEPER Vapor 200 delivery system.

Merck said the solution will support high-volume semiconductor manufacturing by combining its materials business with delivery systems, metrology and inspection capabilities, improving process efficiency and increasing material utilization to 99 percent.

Molybdenum is gaining market attention as chipmakers increasingly adopt 3D NAND architectures that stack memory cells vertically. Chipmakers have traditionally used tungsten for metal electrodes that control the operation of memory cells, but increasingly require materials that offer lower electrical resistance a as semiconductor structures become more complex and space becomes limited.

While molybdenum is currently being adopted mainly in NAND flash memory, Han said its applications could expand to DRAM and logic semiconductors. Han said molybdenum offers advantages over tungsten in increasingly smaller semiconductor structures because it can eliminate the need for a high-resistance barrier film, allowing more space for electrical conduction.

Merck declined to disclose the investment amount and production capacity of the new facility, citing customer confidentiality, but Hein said solutions produced at the facility will be supplied to customers later this year.

Merck said the Eumseong facility will play an important role in advancing its local-for-local approach, customer collaboration and advanced semiconductor materials manufacturing as Korean customers develop increasingly complex chip designs.

“We need to speed it up and accelerate especially in Korea, so that we can respond to our customers’ needs of the day after tomorrow,” Hein said. “Even if only 50 percent of the aspirations of the Korean chipmakers come true over the next five years, it will be a massive growth. For us, it’s a super attractive market."

Hein also noted that Merck will also announce the opening of a major bioprocessing center in Daejeon.