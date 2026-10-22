Lotte World ramps up safety prep with hands-on fire, CPR drills

Lotte World employees put their emergency response skills to the test Wednesday, competing in rapid firefighting and CPR challenges designed to sharpen their readiness when lives are at stake.

The amusement park operator held its 2026 Fire Safety Competition in partnership with the Songpa Fire Station. The annual exercise comes as theme parks and high-density public venues face growing scrutiny over crowds and facility safety, prompting major operators to move beyond routine compliance and build real-time tactical readiness among frontline staff.

The competition centered on two core scenarios: rapid initial suppression using indoor hydrants and emergency first aid. In the firefighting challenge, employees simulated an active blaze by quickly connecting hydrant systems, deploying hoses and executing the critical steps needed to contain flames before first responders arrive.

The medical segment tested teams on sudden cardiac arrest scenarios. Participants were evaluated on their precision and speed while performing CPR on training mannequins and deploying automated external defibrillators.

Teams prepared through weeks of advance instruction, focusing on procedural accuracy and response times. A joint judging panel — comprising executives from Lotte World and senior officials from Songpa Fire Station, including its prevention division chief — assessed participants across multiple metrics, including completion times, scenario execution, technical proficiency and team spirit. Outstanding performers were recognized at the conclusion of the event, while cheering colleagues helped reinforce a broader culture of workplace safety.

Lotte World said the competition aims to ensure every team member can act decisively in a crisis, guaranteeing a secure environment for the millions of visitors who pass through its gates each year.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.