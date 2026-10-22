LG Electronics is taking its smart factory technology beyond manufacturing and into renewable energy, partnering with Korea Water Resources Corp. to develop artificial intelligence systems for one of the country’s largest power facilities.

The companies signed a memorandum of understanding Thursday at Sihwa Lake Tidal Power Plant’s cultural center in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, to explore AI-driven operations at the facility, which has the world’s largest installed capacity among tidal power plants.

The partnership will combine K-water’s power plant operating experience and data with LG Electronics’ expertise in smart factories, digital twins, robotics and AI, the companies said.

Under the agreement, they will examine a digital twin-based integrated operating system that creates a virtual model of the plant and incorporates real-time information from generating equipment and surveillance cameras.

The system could help forecast electricity output, simulate operating scenarios and diagnose equipment conditions, enabling operators to identify problems and assess performance before making operational decisions.

The companies will also explore AI agents powered by EXAONE, developed by LG AI Research, to analyze generation losses, detect equipment abnormalities, support predictive maintenance, assess risks and optimize inspection schedules.

The technology could also analyze weather conditions, sea level changes and equipment data to recommend operating strategies and automate routine tasks, including report preparation.

For on-site operations, the partnership will examine patrol robots, AI-powered surveillance cameras and industrial automation to improve facility inspections, monitor hazardous areas and streamline the storage and transport of spare parts.

The agreement also covers joint research and development, participation in renewable energy and AI initiatives, and the pursuit of overseas business opportunities.

LG Electronics said the project could help establish a reference for applying its smart factory solutions to energy infrastructure in Korea and overseas.

“Applying the smart factory capabilities LG Electronics has built up in manufacturing to public infrastructure is meaningful,” the company said.

It added that the company would work with K-water to support the plant’s digital transformation and improve operational efficiency and safety.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.