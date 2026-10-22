Hyundai, Kia's Sept. sales fall 1.7% amid model shortage
Summary
Hyundai Motor and Kia sold 96,258 vehicles in Europe in September, down 1.7 percent from a year earlier, amid a shortage of new models. Hyundai sales fell 17.5 percent to 39,821 units, while Kia sales rose 13.7 percent to 56,437. The automakers cited a lack of new models, particularly electric vehicles in Hyundai’s lineup, as they focus on environmentally friendly vehicles amid stricter European emissions regulations. Their combined market share was 7.1 percent.
Key Facts
- The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association reported that total vehicle sales in the market rose 10.2 percent year on year to 1,363,210 in September.
- Hyundai and Kia’s combined September sales were 96,258, compared with 97,907 in the same month of 2025.
- The automakers’ combined sales from January through September declined 3.4 percent to 770,795 from 797,919 a year earlier.
- Their combined European market share for January through September was 7.3 percent, down 0.7 percentage point year on year.
- The models cited in their environmentally friendly vehicle lineups included Hyundai’s Tucson hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions and all-electric Kona, as well as Kia’s EV3 and Niro plug-in hybrid.
Combined vehicle sales by Korea's leading automaker Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia fell 1.7 percent in Europe last month from a year earlier, amid a lack of new models, industry data showed Thursday.
Hyundai and Kia sold a combined 96,258 vehicles in the common market in September, down from 97,907 in the same one-month period in 2025, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).
"The lack of new models, particularly electric vehicles, in Hyundai Motor's lineup affected its sales performance for the month," a company spokesperson said by phone.
Hyundai Motor's sales fell 17.5 percent to 39,821 units from 48,253 a year earlier, while Kia's sales rose 13.7 percent to 56,437 units from 49,654.
As emissions regulations in Europe become increasingly stringent, the two automakers are focusing on expanding sales of environmentally friendly vehicles, including the gasoline hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of Hyundai's Tucson, its all-electric Kona, and Kia's pure electric EV3 and Niro plug-in hybrid.
Last month, Hyundai and Kia together accounted for 7.1 percent of the European vehicle market, where overall sales rose 10.2 percent from a year earlier to 1,363,210 units. Their combined market share fell 0.9 percentage point from a year earlier.
From January to September, the two automakers' combined sales declined 3.4 percent to 770,795 units from 797,919 a year earlier, while their combined market share slipped 0.7 percentage point to 7.3 percent.
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