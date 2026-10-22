Daewoo Engineering & Construction (E&C) is expanding artificial intelligence (AI) and digital management systems across its construction sites, deploying translation tools and quality-control software to reduce administrative workloads and improve communication with foreign workers.

The construction firm rolled out AI translation and tablet-based training systems across its domestic construction sites last month.

Its AI-powered translation system supports 16 languages, converting site managers' spoken Korean instructions into text and speech in foreign workers' native languages in real time.

The company said the system recorded 94.6 percent accuracy in Korean speech recognition during preliminary testing.

It is designed to reduce communication errors on construction sites, where clear instructions are essential for workplace safety, particularly as the number of foreign workers continues to increase.

Daewoo E&C has also introduced a tablet-based system for safety training and related paperwork, such as worker registration, health screenings and training reports.

The company is also developing AI-based monitoring capabilities, demonstrating its integrated smart monitoring system at a development project in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province, in June.

The system uses AI-powered video analysis to detect missing safety equipment, workers without protective gear, fires and falls. It also monitors access to hazardous areas and tracks workers' locations in real time.

In quality management, Daewoo E&C has developed Q-Box, a digital platform that collects and manages construction quality data through mobile apps and tablets. Developed under a government-backed project in 2024, the system proved effective in reducing document processing time by more than 90 percent during trials in 2025, according to the company.

Q-Box automatically uploads quality test results to the government's construction safety information system, reducing manual data entry and the risk of errors. It also allows users to compare construction methods, defects and inspection records across projects.

Separately, the company is using its construction-focused generative AI tool, BaroDAP AI, to review documents for overseas projects. The system analyzes tender specifications and contracts to flag key terms, payment conditions and procedures for claims related to construction delays.

Daewoo E&C said it plans to expand the tool beyond contract analysis to include construction drawing analysis and AI agents that can automate other project management tasks.

“The purpose of adopting AI and smart technologies is not simply to showcase new technology, but to protect workers’ safety and improve operational efficiency,” a company official said.

“We will continue to pursue digital innovation focused on construction sites and work with external startups to help drive the digital transformation of the construction industry.”