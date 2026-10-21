CJ Olive Young, Korea’s largest health and beauty retail chain, said Wednesday it is launching “Green Room,” a live shopping show that combines a music talk show with live commerce, in which products are sold in real time during a livestream.

The show is the retailer’s first K-pop program on Olive Young Live, its live commerce platform. Built around the idea of an artist’s waiting room before a performance, the show has a host invite artists who have recently released new music to introduce their albums and share stories from behind the scenes. Viewers can chat with the artists in real time and buy albums that come with extras sold only through Olive Young.

The show will stream at the same time on Olive Young Live, the retailer’s YouTube channel, and O.Y LIVE on its Japanese-language global online mall, with real-time translation for viewers in Japan.

The first episode airs at 8 p.m. Wednesday. A member of the boy band BTOB will host, and four members of girl group NMIXX will appear as guests. NMIXX released its sixth EP, “Strange Muse,” on Monday. The episode will include a listening session for the new songs and live performances by the group.

Viewers who buy and verify a purchase of the album during the broadcast can enter a draw for limited-edition photos, autographed albums and Olive Young gift cards. All buyers will get their shipping costs back as Olive Young reward points. A fan game, in which the artists hand out gifts to fans instead of the usual practice of fans sending gifts to their idols, will give winners popular Korean beauty products.

Olive Young began selling K-pop albums on its global online mall in 2022. Sales in its album category rose 152 percent from January to September compared with the same period last year.

After two pilot episodes this year, the company plans to air Green Room regularly in seasons starting next year.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.