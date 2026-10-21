Mercedes-Benz Korea promotes safer driving with Beyond Driving campaign

Mercedes-Benz Korea is expanding its road safety efforts, drawing on its automotive expertise and safety experience to promote more considerate driving.

The company’s Corporate Social Responsibility Committee recently launched Beyond Driving, a campaign that encourages motorists to adopt safer everyday driving habits, extending its safety initiatives beyond children to drivers of all ages.

The committee has promoted road safety in Korea for over a decade, starting with MobileKids, a traffic safety education program for children in 2014. Its initiatives have since expanded to include school-zone safety campaigns, online and in-person education programs and radio campaigns, collectively reaching more than 50,000 children.

This year, the committee broadened its focus to drivers nationwide with Beyond Driving, emphasizing that safer roads depend not only on compliance with traffic laws but also on drivers being considerate of one another and yielding when necessary.

The first phase of the campaign, held this summer, focused on safe driving practices on highways and at roundabouts. It reminded drivers that the left lane on highways should be used only for passing and encouraged drivers entering roundabouts to yield to vehicles already in the circle.

The second phase expanded the campaign's focus to common driving situations in cities, including changing lanes, navigating traffic congestion and driving in areas with heavy pedestrian traffic.

It encouraged drivers to use turn signals to alert nearby motorists and pedestrians before changing lanes, and to avoid using smartphones while behind the wheel so they can stay focused on traffic conditions.

The campaign is promoted through a range of channels, including screens in about 32,000 elevators nationwide, outdoor advertising in major urban areas, highway rest stops and voice alerts on the GPS app TMAP.

The automaker said the committee is using these channels to reach drivers with safety messages before, during and after their trips, as well as in their everyday lives.

“Rather than focusing solely on specific traffic rules, Beyond Driving aims to foster a more considerate road culture by encouraging motorists to adopt small, practical behavioral changes across a range of driving situations,” the company said.

The committee plans to continue the campaign through the end of the year, encouraging drivers to make courtesy and yielding a regular part of their driving habits and helping foster a safer, more considerate driving culture.