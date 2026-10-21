Hankook Tire is extending its electric vehicle (EV) partnership with Volkswagen, supplying specialized tires for two upcoming compact EVs as the German automaker seeks to broaden its electric lineup.

Hankook Tire & Technology, part of Hankook & Company Group, said the iON evo summer performance tires and iON i*cept winter tires will be fitted as original equipment on Volkswagen’s ID. Polo and ID. Cross.

Both vehicles are built on Volkswagen Group’s next-generation MEB+ electric vehicle platform and are designed to bring electric mobility to a broader market.

The ID. Polo is the production version of the ID. 2all concept and an electric counterpart to Volkswagen’s established Polo nameplate, while the ID. Cross is a compact sport utility vehicle aimed at urban drivers.

Hankook Tire will supply 18-inch iON evo summer tires and 17-inch iON i*cept winter tires for the ID. Polo, while the ID. Cross will use 17-inch and 19-inch iON evo tires.

The products incorporate the company’s iON Innovative Technology, which is designed to balance low road noise, extended tread life, grip and reduced rolling resistance to support driving performance and energy efficiency.

The iON evo is engineered to handle the weight and instant torque of electric vehicles, with features intended to improve high-speed stability, steering response and braking on wet roads, while reducing noise and energy consumption.

The iON i*cept winter tire uses a V-shaped tread pattern and specialized rubber compound to improve traction and braking on snow, while maintaining stability under the higher loads associated with electric vehicles.

The supply agreement builds on Hankook Tire’s expanding relationship with Volkswagen Group brands.

The company supplied original equipment tires for Porsche’s Macan electric SUV, Cupra’s Born electric hatchback and Volkswagen’s Tiguan and Tayron last year, before adding the Cupra Raval to its electric vehicle tire portfolio this year.

The latest contracts strengthen Hankook Tire’s position as automakers expand their electric vehicle offerings and seek tires tailored to the demands of electric drivetrains.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.