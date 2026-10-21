Korean customers will be able to use Apple's generative artificial intelligence (AI)-powered assistant soon, as the tech giant is set to support Korean on its Siri AI starting this month, industry sources said Wednesday.

The latest service expansion comes after Apple made a beta launch of the new Siri in English in September. Siri AI is a profoundly more capable and conversational assistant with personal context understanding, broad world knowledge, onscreen awareness and even more systemwide app actions, the company said in a release.

For example, if a user asks Siri what the recipe was for a dish eaten during a previous trip, it can search the user's message logs and pull up a link of the recipe for that specific dish.

Another function of Siri AI is its visual intelligence, which offers powerful image understanding and multimodal capabilities. Users can ask questions about visual content across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Vision Pro, the company explained.

Apple is said to have expanded Siri AI's integration with domestic apps and is reportedly working with local IT companies, including Kakao Corp. and Naver Corp., for service optimization.

Siri AI is powered by Google's Gemini. But Apple said it operates within the company's own security framework and is designed to immediately delete data for answers that require AI workload processing.