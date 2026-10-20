Hyundai Motor and Kia will test Level 4 autonomous heavy-duty trucks on real-world logistics routes next year, working with domestic self-driving software companies to develop technology for commercial deployment, the carmakers said Tuesday.

The automakers will develop two test vehicles — a hydrogen fuel cell-powered Xcient truck and a conventional Xcient truck — and provide them to partners early next year. Both will feature customized control units and vehicle interfaces designed to integrate autonomous-driving systems.

The trials will continue through the end of next year along two routes: a roughly 100-kilometer route combining highways and urban roads, and a 400-kilometer route focused primarily on highway driving.

Hyundai Motor and Kia signed an agreement Tuesday with Hyundai Mobis, Hyundai Glovis and two autonomous-driving software developers, Mars Auto and RideFlux, to conduct the tests using the Hyundai Motor Group’s existing logistics network.

Mars Auto and RideFlux will install their respective autonomous-driving systems in the trucks, while Hyundai Mobis and Hyundai Glovis will support testing operations on established logistics routes.

Level 4 autonomous driving is a level of self-driving in which a vehicle can drive itself without human intervention under specific conditions.

The program is designed to validate the integration of autonomous-driving software and vehicle control systems under actual operating conditions, while collecting data needed for commercialization.

Hyundai Motor and Kia will use the findings to improve vehicle control and safety systems, which allow backup systems to take over if primary systems fail. Such safeguards are particularly important for heavy trucks operating over long distances and at night.

The companies also plan to build expertise in integrating vehicle control technology with different autonomous-driving systems, combining in-house development with partnerships with specialized software firms.

“Autonomous trucks are a key future mobility that can improve the safety and efficiency of logistics,” said Park Sang-hyun, executive vice president in charge of commercial vehicle lifecycle management at Hyundai Motor and Kia.

The collaboration will help secure the technology and operational data needed to establish a foundation for mass production, he added.

The truck trials are part of the group’s wider push into autonomous commercial vehicles. Earlier this month, Hyundai Motor and Kia signed an agreement with the Seoul Metropolitan Government to develop Level 4 autonomous city buses and related operating platforms.



