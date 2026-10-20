Hankook Tire extends Ballon d'Or partnership for 3rd straight year
Summary
Hankook Tire & Technology will sponsor the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony at the London Palladium Theatre on Oct. 26, returning as an official partner for a third consecutive year. The event marks the award’s 70th anniversary and its first ceremony in London. Hankook’s logo will appear at the venue, while social-media campaigns and a fan prediction event will promote the partnership.
Key Facts
- The 2026 ceremony will commemorate Stanley Matthews, who won the inaugural Ballon d’Or in 1956.
- France Football has organized the awards in partnership with UEFA since 2024.
- The ceremony will announce successors to the previous winners, Aitana Bonmatí and Ousmane Dembélé.
- The fan prediction event runs through Oct. 21 and offers winners VIP access for themselves and one guest, plus one night at a premium London hotel.
- Hankook Tire’s other sports partnerships include the UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, Borussia Dortmund, Al-Ittihad, Al Ain FC, Qatar Stars League and the 2026 Gulf Cup.
Hankook Tire is extending its presence in global football as it returns for a third consecutive year as an official sponsor of the Ballon d’Or, with this year’s ceremony marking the award’s 70th anniversary and its first edition in London.
Hankook Tire & Technology, part of Hankook & Company Group, said it will sponsor the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony, scheduled for Oct. 26 at the London Palladium Theatre.
Established in 1956 by French football magazine France Football, the Ballon d’Or is widely regarded as one of the highest individual honors in football, recognizing players for their performances during the previous season.
Since 2024, France Football, part of the L’Équipe Group, has organized the awards in partnership with UEFA.
This year’s ceremony moves to London for the first time, commemorating seven decades since the award’s founding and paying tribute to Stanley Matthews, the England international who won the inaugural Ballon d’Or in 1956.
The ceremony will also reveal the successors to last year’s winners, Aitana Bonmatí and Ousmane Dembélé.
Hankook Tire said its global brand logo will appear on the red carpet and at key locations inside the venue, while marketing campaigns across its official social media channels will seek to reach football fans worldwide.
The company is also offering fans a chance to attend the ceremony through a prediction event running until Oct. 21, inviting participants to vote for their pick for this year’s men’s Ballon d’Or winner.
Winners will receive VIP access for themselves and one guest, along with one night’s accommodation at a premium hotel in London.
Beyond the Ballon d’Or, Hankook Tire continues to expand its sports partnerships, including sponsorships involving the UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, Borussia Dortmund, Al-Ittihad, Al Ain FC, Qatar Stars League and the 2026 Gulf Cup.
This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.
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