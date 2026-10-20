Foreign nationals make up 0.7% of Korea's research workforce, visa hurdles persist

Foreign experts accounted for less than 1 percent of research personnel at Korean companies, a report showed Tuesday, with companies identifying visa and related administrative issues as the biggest obstacles to hiring foreign workers in the field.

According to the report by the Korea Industrial Technology Association (KOITA), there were 72,224 corporate research and development organizations registered with the association in 2025. Of those, only 1,945, or 2.7 percent, employed foreign researchers. The number of foreign researchers stood at 3,155, accounting for just 0.7 percent of the total research workforce.

The number of research and development organizations employing foreign researchers and the number of foreign researchers increased 57.9 percent and 21.4 percent over the past decade, respectively. However, foreign researchers' share of the total research workforce remained virtually unchanged at around 0.7 percent.

The report also included a survey of 1,225 companies conducted from Aug. 21 to 28 to assess their experiences with foreign researchers, hiring plans and recruitment challenges.

According to the survey, businesses with experience employing foreign researchers generally gave positive assessments of their performance, with 73.1 percent expressing satisfaction with their expertise and research outcomes.

However, 51.4 percent of respondents cited visa and related administrative procedures as a major challenge in hiring foreign researchers, followed by recruitment and job matching at 32.3 percent and communication difficulties at 28 percent.

Companies hiring foreign researchers must determine the appropriate visa status for each research position and obtain visas or make changes to their employees' residency status. They must also handle administrative procedures, including preparing employment recommendation documents, registering foreign employees and applying for extensions of stay.

The report noted that these burdens could be particularly heavy for small and medium-sized enterprises that lack dedicated personnel to handle such procedures.

“Companies which have employed foreign researchers highly value their expertise and research performance, but they face difficulties with visa and administrative procedures and job matching,” KOITA Executive Deputy Chairman Cho Nak-hyun said.

“We need to improve the support system with a focus on actual hiring needs so that companies that need foreign researchers can hire suitable talent and work with them over the long term.”