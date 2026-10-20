Coway is promoting three mattresses under its BEREX brand to meet diverse sleeping preferences, offering options for people with different sleeping postures and couples who prefer different levels of firmness.

The company said its lineup is designed to accommodate differences in body shape and sleeping habits, as Koreans tend to get relatively little sleep, making it increasingly important for consumers to improve their sleep quality.

According to a 2024 survey by the Korean Society of Sleep Research, Koreans sleep an average of six hours and 58 minutes a day, placing the country among the lowest-ranked OECD members in terms of sleep duration. With limited hours of sleep, more consumers are seeking better-quality rest, making it increasingly important for mattress makers to address their diverse needs.

For people who sleep on their backs or prefer firmer support, Coway recommends the BEREX Modi Mattress, which uses individually pocketed signature springs made with high-strength steel wire from POSCO for durability and stability, along with Contour 7-Zone Foam designed to distribute body pressure through seven sections of varying densities.

For side sleepers who prefer a softer surface, Coway offers the BEREX Signature Fireshield Mattress, which uses nylon fasteners instead of adhesives to improve cushioning flexibility. Its dual support system combines conventional springs with micro pocket springs to absorb movements and distribute body pressure.

For couples with different preferences, the BEREX S8+ and S6+ smart mattresses allow users to adjust firmness on each side independently and automatically distribute body pressure as sleeping positions change. The company recently added BEREX Sleep Sync, which monitors breathing and heart rates to analyze sleep patterns and provide personalized recommendations.

With the lineup tailored to customer needs, the company ranked first in the bed category of the 2026 Korean Customer Satisfaction Index for the sixth consecutive year and topped the bed mattress category of the 2026 National Customer Satisfaction Index.

"Since everyone has different body shapes and sleeping habits, finding a mattress that properly supports the contours of the body is the first step toward better sleep," a Coway official said. "We will continue offering sleep solutions tailored to customers' increasingly diverse needs through our technology and extensive product lineup."