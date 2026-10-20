CJ ONE expands membership perks to public transit with new partnership

CJ ONE is bringing its rewards program onto public transit, joining forces with mobility fintech company E-Dreams to connect travel, shopping and dining through a single membership platform for Korean and international customers.

CJ OliveNetworks, which operates the lifestyle membership service, said Tuesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with E-Dreams to expand membership benefits into mobility and payment services.

The agreement was signed Monday at E-Dreams’ headquarters in central Seoul, with Yoo In-sang, CEO of CJ OliveNetworks, and Lee Jung-hwan, CEO of E-Dreams, in attendance.

The first initiative will be a transportation card designed for international visitors to Korea, scheduled for release by the end of 2026.

The card will combine E-Dreams’ public transportation payment functions with CJ ONE membership benefits, allowing foreign tourists to use buses and subways while earning and redeeming points at participating businesses.

Distribution is planned through E-Dreams’ existing retail network, including airports and convenience stores.

The partnership follows CJ ONE’s launch of its global membership service on Oct. 14, which allows international users to sign up through email verification and earn or redeem points at participating businesses, including N Seoul Tower, Tous les Jours, Emart24 and CU.

By adding transportation to its existing shopping, dining and cultural offerings, CJ ONE aims to connect more stages of visitors’ journeys, from arrival at the airport to getting around and spending at local businesses.

The companies also plan to develop additional benefits for domestic members and explore joint projects in advertising, marketing and other services using their membership, mobility and payment infrastructure.

E-Dreams operates public transportation infrastructure in more than 120 local governments across Korea and recorded gross merchandise value of more than 7.2 trillion won in 2025.

Lee said the partnership would combine the company’s mobility and payment infrastructure with CJ ONE’s lifestyle membership platform to make travel and everyday spending more convenient for domestic and international customers.

Yoo said the collaboration would help CJ ONE evolve into a membership service that covers customers’ everyday mobility while creating a broader ecosystem for different lifestyles.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.



