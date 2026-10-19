LG CNS earns global recognition for AI-powered workplace services

LG CNS has earned international recognition for its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered workplace services, becoming the first Korean company named a “Major Player” in IDC’s 2026 assessment of the global digital workplace services market.

The IT services company said Monday that it was included in the evaluation alongside 18 global technology companies, including Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, NTT DATA, Cognizant, Dell and HP.

IDC MarketScape evaluates technology vendors based on their business capabilities, future strategies, products, services, customer references and real-world client experiences.

LG CNS attributed its recognition to its agentic AI platform, a:xink, which is designed to move beyond information retrieval and routine assistance to execute workplace tasks autonomously.

The platform offers services including enterprise portals and groupware, mobile workplace tools, personal AI agents, AI-powered translation and meeting support, and automated document creation.

IDC highlighted LG CNS’ AI-native platform capabilities, expertise in regulated industries and secure network environments, and ability to deliver projects spanning consulting, implementation and operations.

The report also cited the company’s experience in financial services, public-sector organizations and manufacturing, where security requirements can complicate the adoption of new technologies.

IDC said companies seeking to move beyond traditional digital workplace services toward agent-based task execution should consider LG CNS as an innovation partner.

LG CNS said deployments of its digital workplace services at LG Group’s overseas operations in the United States, China, Singapore and Germany had improved work productivity by 20 percent to 40 percent.

The company estimated that shorter working hours and lower software licensing costs compared with foreign solutions could generate annual savings worth tens of billions of won.

LG CNS’ digital business division said the recognition affirmed the company’s competitiveness in digital workplace services built around a:xink.

LG CNS plans to expand its agentic AI offerings to improve customer productivity and strengthen its position in global markets, Kim said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.







