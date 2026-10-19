Hyundai Rotem, a Hyundai Motor Group affiliate that manufactures the K2 battle tank, will acquire the defense business unit of fellow affiliate Hyundai Wia for 358.4 billion won ($252 million), as their parent company seeks to strengthen its competitiveness by consolidating its defense operations.

According to the two companies’ regulatory filings, Hyundai Rotem will acquire Hyundai Wia's defense business, which manufactures main gun barrels for battle tanks and self-propelled howitzers. The two sides signed the contract on Monday and plans to close the deal by March 31.

Hyundai Rotem’s main businesses include railway vehicles, such as trains and trams, and weapons systems for land, naval and air operations. Hyundai Wia manufactures engines, modules and gun barrels, supplying the barrels for both Hyundai Rotem’s K2 battle tanks and K9 self-propelled howitzers produced by Hanwha Aerospace.

The acquisition will allow Hyundai Rotem to manufacture both complete K2 battle tanks and their main guns, reducing manufacturing costs and improving supply chain management efficiency. By bringing gun barrel manufacturing technology in-house, the company will also be better positioned to offer local production and technology transfers in negotiations with overseas defense customers.

“The acquisition is intended to consolidate our defense business capabilities and strengthen our competitiveness in future weapons systems,” Hyundai Rotem said in the filing. “We expect to enhance our competitiveness through vertical integration in the defense sector while strengthening our future growth potential.”

Once the transaction is completed, Hyundai Motor Group's defense operations will be consolidated under Hyundai Rotem, while Hyundai Wia will focus on electric vehicle thermal management, mobility and robotics. In July, Hyundai Wia spun off its precision machinery business into a separate subsidiary and sold it to a consortium led by Rylson Private Equity at 340 billion won.

Hyundai Wia said the transaction is part of “a business portfolio restructuring to focus on future mobility businesses.”