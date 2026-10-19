Hyundai Glovis plans Philadelphia port expansion, vehicle terminal operations

Hyundai Glovis plans to extend its dedicated site agreement at the Port of Philadelphia through 2056 and enter the vehicle terminal operations business, expanding its role at the key logistics hub on the east coast of the United States.

The Korean company said Monday that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Philadelphia Regional Port Authority, known as PhilaPort, and a local developer to cooperate on port expansion and vehicle terminal operations.

The agreement includes securing an additional vehicle logistics space and extending the existing site. Hyundai Glovis plans to participate in the vehicle segment of PhilaPort’s broader expansion, securing a dedicated berth for car carriers and adding terminal operations to its existing transport and storage services.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and state and port officials attended the expansion announcement, where Hyundai Glovis was introduced as a major private-sector partner. The event outlined plans for container and vehicle terminals and public-private cooperation.

Hyundai Glovis has handled vehicle import and export logistics at the Port of Philadelphia since 2010. It expanded its presence in 2019 by opening Southport, a dedicated vehicle yard covering approximately 640,000 square meters.

The company currently operates about 1 million square meters of vehicle logistics space at the port, with capacity to store 33,600 vehicles. The new site is expected to increase that capacity to 37,600 vehicles.

Philadelphia also served as an alternative logistics hub when the 2024 collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Maryland disrupted operations at the Port of Baltimore. Hyundai Glovis said it used Philadelphia to maintain vehicle shipments.

The company plans to combine ocean shipping, terminal operations, storage and inland transport to strengthen its integrated logistics services in North America. It also intends to expand into commercial vehicles, construction machinery and other heavy cargo, alongside engineering, procurement and construction project logistics, while broadening its Atlantic shipping business.

“We plan to develop Philadelphia into a key hub in our logistics supply chain on the U.S. East Coast,” a Hyundai Glovis official said. “Through these efforts, we will provide customers with more stable and efficient integrated logistics services.”