HD Hyundai demonstrates autonomous USV technology in US

HD Hyundai has become the first Korean company to successfully demonstrate unmanned surface vessel (USV) technology in the United States, the company said Monday.

The shipbuilding group said it recently conducted a joint demonstration of autonomous navigation technology with U.S. defense artificial intelligence (AI) company Anduril Industries off the coast of Long Beach, California.

About 40 officials from Korea and the U.S. attended the event, including representatives from the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard, the American Bureau of Shipping, the Republic of Korea Navy and the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.

The two companies demonstrated the vessel's capabilities in various maritime scenarios, including autonomous navigation, mission changes, formation sailing and emergency responses to engine failures.

The three-and-a-half-hour demonstration was relayed through a shore-based control center, allowing attendees to monitor the vessel's operations in real time.

The vessel was a 368-ton test ship formerly operated by the U.S. Navy and converted for unmanned operations. It was equipped with VAone, an integrated autonomy solution developed by HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, and Lattice, Anduril's mission autonomy platform.

VAone builds on HiNAS Prime, an autonomous navigation solution developed by Avikus, HD Hyundai's autonomous navigation subsidiary. It includes systems that monitor engine conditions, detect abnormalities and respond automatically, as well as technology that detects vessel damage and initiates corrective measures autonomously.

By combining VAone with Lattice, the companies said they demonstrated a fully unmanned vessel capable of autonomous navigation, engine management, damage response and weapons operations.

The demonstration was particularly significant because the vessel autonomously made decisions and responded to changing conditions while carrying out complex missions in realistic maritime scenarios, they said.

Building on the results, the companies plan to pursue opportunities in U.S. naval programs and the broader global USV market, where demand has been rising.

“This demonstration was significant in that it confirmed the vessel's ability to carry out complex missions and respond to various real-world situations that may arise after departure,” said Chang Kwang-pil, senior executive vice president and CTO & director of Advanced Research Center at HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering.