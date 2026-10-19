Gov't, businesses team up to help retired detection dogs find new homes

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs last week joined Trinity Airways and Sono Pet Clubs & Resorts for a two-day pet adoption program, combining government support for retired detection dogs with private-sector assistance in event planning, accommodation and training.

The Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency under the ministry provided guidance on adoption procedures and answered prospective owners’ questions. Trinity Airways, formerly T’way Air, organized the program, held Saturday and Sunday, while Sono Pet provided spaces for families and dogs to interact and rest, along with professional training support.

Held at Sono Pet’s Vivaldi Park in Hongcheon, Gangwon Province, the program brought together three retired quarantine detection dogs and three prospective adoptive families selected through a screening process, according to the agency.

The dogs were two English springer spaniels, aged 7 and 9, and a 9-year-old beagle. Activities included running together, treasure hunts and walks, giving participants opportunities to interact with the dogs.

A trainer specializing in canine behavior provided guidance on adoption and training. Participants also received detailed explanations of the adoption process during a question-and-answer session.

Three families that had previously adopted retired detection dogs attended with their pets as mentors. They shared their adoption experiences and insights into helping the dogs adjust to home life, offering practical advice on caring for the animals.

The partnership builds on the agency’s efforts to make adoption more accessible. The agency began accepting adoption applications year-round in October last year and introduced a QR code for applications in July.

“It is deeply meaningful to help these detection dogs, which have devoted themselves to protecting our borders through quarantine work, find loving families and enjoy a happy second chapter in life,” said Choi Myeong-cheol, head of the agency’s Incheon airport regional office.

“We thank Trinity Airways and Sono Pet for helping organize this event. We will continue working on multiple fronts to improve the welfare of retired quarantine detection dogs and encourage their adoption into private homes.”