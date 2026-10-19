Aerospace industry calls for faster shift to software-defined defense

JINJU, South Gyeongsang Province — Korea's aerospace and defense industry must move faster to develop software-driven technologies and strengthen ties between major manufacturers and smaller suppliers to compete in a market increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous systems, industry executives said Monday.

During the third session of this year’s Jinju International Forum on Entrepreneurship, representatives from Anduril Korea, AeroVironment, Korean Air, LIG Defense & Aerospace and ANH Structure discussed strategies for turning emerging technologies into business opportunities and strengthening regional industrial ecosystems. The session was moderated by Patrick Donahoe, chief operating officer of Columbus State University.

John Kim, head of Anduril Korea, said traditional defense procurement models were too slow to keep pace with modern warfare, calling for a shift toward software-defined defense and autonomous systems.

Citing Anduril's Lattice — an open, sensor-agnostic, dual-use AI and software integration platform — and its autonomous air vehicle Roadrunner, he urged aerospace companies to pair their manufacturing strengths with advanced software capabilities.

“Korea possesses what much of the world has lost: disciplined manufacturing, efficient supply chains and an unmatched ability to deliver heavy hardware on time and on budget,” Kim said.

“But the next frontier of the defense world cannot rely solely on bent metal and legacy airframes. The future market belongs to an autonomous mass (mass deployment of autonomous systems) — thousands of smart, low-cost, expendable and attritable systems.”

He urged local companies to take calculated risks, build prototypes and partner with software developers rather than wait for government-led programs.

Hong Yo-sep, Korea representative of AeroVironment, which develops unmanned aerial vehicles and counter-drone systems, stressed the importance of trust and cooperation in overcoming unexpected disruptions during military operations.

Drawing on his experience in military exercises and naval missions, he said operational setbacks and interpersonal conflicts were inevitable, making mutual consideration essential to completing missions.

Korean Air’s Head of Overseas Business Development Kim Ha-neul identified physical AI, scalable mass production and software-defined defense as key trends reshaping the industry. He also cited AI-powered inspection drones as an example of how aerospace technologies can improve commercial efficiency.

“The traditional government-led projects require a long development cycle, so we have to adopt a two-track strategy. While we faithfully execute the government contract, we are also partnering innovative startups,” he said.

“This dual approach allows us to dramatically short change the development timing, rapidly secure critical technology and stay ahead of the curve.”

LIG Defense & Aerospace President Shin Ik-hyun emphasized the need to clean and reorganize existing data before applying AI, saying reliable data foundations were essential to making the technology useful.

He also called for evidence-based corporate decisions informed by expert advice, highlighting the company’s business portfolio spanning underwater, surface, land, air and space systems.

Ahn Hyon-su, CEO of the Jinju-based aerospace firm ANH Structure, emphasized the importance of closer collaboration between large companies and smaller suppliers, saying partnerships should begin early in development and involve shared risks and opportunities for growth.

The session concluded with a discussion on the most important steps companies, universities and regional governments should take over the next 12 months. Panelists called for clearer divisions of responsibility, faster adaptation to technological change and more agile decision-making.

John Kim urged companies to take calculated risks and demonstrate prototypes within six months rather than wait for government programs to address security challenges. Hong stressed that companies and institutions needed to streamline their decision-making processes to respond more quickly to operational demands.

The forum's first day wrapped with ANH Structure signing a long-term supplier agreement with Britain's Vertical Aerospace to design, develop, certify and manufacture pilot and passenger seats for its Valo electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft.

The company will supply a common seating platform incorporating its proprietary 30G energy-absorption technology for crash protection.