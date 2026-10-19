A Twosome Place makes US debut in Virginia, drawing all-day crowds

Korean dessert cafe chain A Twosome Place has opened its first U.S. store, in Alexandria, Virginia, the company said Monday. Customers lined up from opening to closing on the first day.

The store opened Saturday, local time, at 404 King Street, the main street of Alexandria’s historic Old Town district. People started lining up before it opened at 7 a.m., and the line lasted until it closed at 8 p.m. Some customers came from as far away as New York and Baltimore.

A Twosome Place has more than 1,700 outlets in Korea and is known for its cakes. Global investment firm Carlyle Group owns the company outright.

On the first day, the best sellers included spoonable versions of its icebox cake and of its signature strawberry chocolate cream cake. The top drinks were a black sesame latte and the Dalgona Cream Top, a drink topped with whipped coffee cream. The company said deli items such as a brioche “K-toast” and a Seoul spicy chicken panini also sold well.

The store covers about 240 square meters. It has 78 seats, including an outdoor terrace, and Korean design touches.

The menu has about 80 items. They include cakes made with traditional Korean ingredients such as black sesame and injeolmi, a chewy rice cake coated in bean powder. Drinks include a misutgaru frappe, made with roasted grain powder, and a cinnamon apple tea inspired by sujeonggwa, a traditional cinnamon punch. Customers can buy whole cakes without ordering ahead.

“It was very meaningful to see firsthand the enthusiasm, with lines starting before opening and lasting until closing,” CEO Moon Young-ju said at the opening.

“We will reflect local customers’ feedback to become a premium dessert cafe Americans visit any time of day.”

The company’s U.S. subsidiary runs the store directly. The company plans to open more stores in the D.C., Maryland and Virginia area.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.