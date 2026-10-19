2.76 mil. pieces of customers' info at Hollys leaked in cyberattack
Summary
Hollys said hackers stole 2.76 million pieces of customer information from its membership program in a cyberattack sometime between Sept. 3 and Oct. 7. The leaked information includes dates of birth, phone numbers, addresses and email addresses. Hollys said the data came from temporary files used in a past membership-service overhaul, not its active customer database, and that it is investigating the incident.
Key Facts
- Hollys detected unauthorized access to its system on Oct. 7 after the breach occurred sometime between Sept. 3 and Oct. 7.
- The company said the affected files contained customer dates of birth, phone numbers, addresses and email addresses.
- Hollys operates about 530 outlets nationwide and is owned by KG Group.
- Financial regulators said about 100,000 cases of personal information leakage were presumed to have occurred at 16 financial institutions in recent hacking attacks.
Customer information held by local coffee chain Hollys has reportedly been leaked via hacking of its memberships program, the franchise said Monday, the latest in a string of cyberattacks targeting local companies.
A total of 2.76 million pieces of personal information, including the customers' dates of birth, phone numbers, addresses and emails, was stolen by the hackers sometime between Sept. 3 and Oct. 7, when the company detected unauthorized access to its system, according to a notice posted on the company's website.
"We understand that the leaked data consists of temporary data files provided for a past membership service overhaul, not the data from the currently active customer database," the notice read, adding the company is still investigating the exact scope of the incident.
"We sincerely apologize for causing customer concern from this incident. We will make our utmost efforts to protect customer data and minimize damage from the breach," it added.
The cybersecurity violation at Hollys follows back-to-back leaks of customer data at local financial firms early this month. Around 100,000 cases of leaked personal information are presumed to have taken place at 16 financial institutions in a recent series of hacking attacks as of Friday, according to financial regulators.
Hollys currently has around 530 outlets across the country and is owned by KG Group, a local conglomerate whose business ranges from steelmaking to car manufacturing and logistics services.
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