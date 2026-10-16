Power transmission equipment manufacturer Hyosung Heavy Industries opened a new factory in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, Friday, doubling its production capacity for extra-high-voltage circuit breakers rated at 420 kilovolts (kV) and above as it prepares for surging global demand for power infrastructure.

The facility, covering about 18,996 square meters, will exclusively manufacture circuit breakers rated at 420 kV, 550 kV and 800 kV for export markets, strengthening the company's ability to fulfill large overseas orders.

Hyosung Heavy Industries reorganized its existing circuit breaker operations to focus primarily on domestic models, while the new facility handles export products rated at 420 kV and above.

The factory integrates component manufacturing, assembly, testing and shipping under one roof, creating a streamlined production system designed to improve efficiency and delivery times.

Production capacity for insulation components, which are critical to circuit breaker performance, has also doubled, according to the company, which said it is the only domestic power equipment manufacturer with in-house insulation component production capabilities.

Hyosung Heavy Industries began developing gas circuit breakers in 1978 and has spent nearly five decades building its presence in domestic and international markets through continued research and development.

In 2024, it became the first Korean power equipment company to surpass 10 trillion won ($7.4 billion) in cumulative circuit breaker production.

The company plans to expand supplies to major power markets using its new export facility and manufacturing operations in India and the United States, while strengthening cooperation with European power technology institutions through its research and development center in the Netherlands.

In June, Hyosung Heavy Industries established a joint venture with U.S. infrastructure solutions company Quanta Services to produce extra-high-voltage circuit breakers locally, marking what it described as a first for a Korean power equipment company.

The company has invested $300 million (440 billion won) in its high-voltage transformer plant in Memphis, Tennessee, with ongoing expansion expected to lift its U.S. production capacity to among the country's largest.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.