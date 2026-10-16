Chaevi wins all 4 government EV charging subsidy categories

Electric vehicle (EV) charging operator Chaevi has achieved a rare clean sweep in this year's government EV charging facility subsidy program, securing qualifications across all four categories in both network operation and hardware manufacturing.

The company was selected as an operator and manufacturer of fast, medium-speed and slow charging facilities under a program overseen by the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment.

The selection marks Chaevi’s ninth consecutive year as a designated charging facility operator and its first selection in newly introduced manufacturer categories, according to the company.

The four categories cover operators of fast and medium-speed chargers, operators of slow chargers, manufacturers of fast and medium-speed chargers, and manufacturers of slow chargers, allowing Chaevi to participate in the government’s subsidy program through 2027.

The government revised its evaluation system this year to assess operators and manufacturers separately, with manufacturers facing additional scrutiny of technological development, product quality and charging performance.

Chaevi’s selection across all four categories reflects its product range and experience in building, operating and maintaining charging infrastructure, the company said.

The company manufactures 12 charger models with output capacities ranging from 50 kilowatts to 350 kilowatts, serving different charging speeds and operating environments.

Its operational experience also spans installation, maintenance and troubleshooting, capabilities it has developed through years of participation in government-supported charging infrastructure programs.

“This selection across all four categories, along with our ninth consecutive year as an operator, demonstrates the charging technology and operational capabilities we have built,” it said.

The company said it would continue improving its products and services to meet the needs of diverse public charging environments.

Chaevi manages the full charging infrastructure process, from charger development and manufacturing to installation, operation and after-sales maintenance.

The company currently operates about 10,000 fast-charging points and is working to expand public and private electric vehicle charging infrastructure across Korea.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.



