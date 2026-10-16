AMCHAM chief receives honorary doctorate from Korea Aerospace University

American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (AMCHAM) Chairman James Kim received an honorary doctorate in business administration from Korea Aerospace University (KAU) on Thursday in recognition of his contributions to Korea-U.S. economic cooperation.

The university recognized Kim for bringing businesses and policymakers from the two countries together to promote trade, investment and cooperation in advanced industries. It also cited his efforts to attract foreign investment to Korea and improve the business environment in the country, drawing on his experience leading global companies.

A degree ceremony was held at Vision Hall in the university’s Aerospace Center following a commemorative tree-planting event. KAU President Hurr Hee-young delivered welcoming remarks, while Korean Air Executive Vice President Kenneth Chang offered congratulatory remarks.

“It is a great honor to receive an honorary doctorate from a university that has been at the forefront of developing Korea’s aerospace and defense talent,” Kim said.

Kim also praised KAU’s efforts to develop talent and strengthen ties with the industry, citing the partnership between the university and Korean Air as an example of how education and industry can work together.

“AMCHAM has supported KAU students through internships and scholarships, and we look forward to building on that work in aerospace and defense — industries essential to Korea’s future competitiveness,” he said.

By connecting universities, businesses and local communities, Kim added, the two sides could create opportunities for all three to grow.

Hurr praised Kim’s role in strengthening economic ties between Korea and the United States, describing his work in trade diplomacy as a means of opening new avenues for bilateral exchange. He also thanked Kim for supporting the university and helping create internship opportunities for students.

Chang described Kim as a bridge between businesses and cultures in the two countries, praising his leadership and commitment to people.

“James has been a longtime friend and mentor to me, and I am delighted to congratulate him on this well-deserved honor,” Chang said.

AMCHAM said it plans to build on its existing engagement with KAU to deepen cooperation in aerospace and defense, with a focus on developing talent and strengthening industry ties.